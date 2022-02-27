Two dead in Hunt Club crash

Two young men were killed in a car accident on Hunt Club Road Saturday night, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Police were called to the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Malak Street, between Conroy Road and Esson Street, at approximately 11:08 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa Fire Services said they arrived on scene and extracted two people from one of the vehicles.

Paramedics pronounced two men in their thirties dead on scene. The driver of the other car refused transport.

Ottawa police are investigating.

More details are expected later today.