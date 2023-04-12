Woman dies after crash where transport truck crossed centre line

A 77-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries after a crash on Highway 401 nearly a week ago, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The April 7 crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the highway's westbound lanes near Mallorytown.

"Initial investigation indicates that an eastbound transport truck crossed the centre median and struck a westbound car," OPP said in a news release issued April 12.

Two people were in the car. The 77-year-old passenger was taken to hospital and later died, OPP said. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed throughout the day between Mallorytown and Reynolds Road.

Leeds County OPP continue to investigate, the force said.