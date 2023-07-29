Man in his 80s struck and killed by heavy truck

A man in his 80s is dead after being struck by a heavy truck on Highway 148 in western Quebec.

The collision occurred Friday around 2:30 p.m. just west of Thurso, Que., in the township of Lochaber-Partie-Ouest, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The man was on the highway near a pair of immobilized vehicles when he was struck by the truck, SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert told Radio-Canada.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second person was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

According to the SQ, no criminal charges are expected.

All lanes on Highway 148 had reopened by Saturday morning.