Man in his 80s struck and killed by heavy truck
A man in his 80s is dead after being struck by a heavy truck on Highway 148 in western Quebec.
The collision occurred Friday around 2:30 p.m. just west of Thurso, Que., in the township of Lochaber-Partie-Ouest, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The man was on the highway near a pair of immobilized vehicles when he was struck by the truck, SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert told Radio-Canada.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second person was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.
According to the SQ, no criminal charges are expected.
All lanes on Highway 148 had reopened by Saturday morning.