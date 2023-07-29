Content
Man in his 80s struck and killed by heavy truck

The fatal collision occurred Friday around 2:30 p.m. just west of Thurso, Que., in the township of Lochaber-Partie-Ouest, according to provincial police.

A rainy highway with a heavy truck in the ditch in the distance and several emergency vehicles and orange pylons on the road.
The collision happened Friday afternoon on Highway 148 near Thurso, Que. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. (Mathieu Cordeau/Radio-Canada)

A man in his 80s is dead after being struck by a heavy truck on Highway 148 in western Quebec.

The collision occurred Friday around 2:30 p.m. just west of Thurso, Que., in the township of Lochaber-Partie-Ouest, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The man was on the highway near a pair of immobilized vehicles when he was struck by the truck, SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert told Radio-Canada.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second person was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

According to the SQ, no criminal charges are expected.

All lanes on Highway 148 had reopened by Saturday morning. 

