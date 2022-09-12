Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Fatal single-vehicle collision near Alexandria

Ontario Provincial Police say a young adult from Cornwall, Ont., was killed in a crash south of Alexandria, Ont., Sunday morning.

Cornwall's Amber Venema, 22, killed Sunday morning

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash south of Alexandria, Ont., Sept. 11, 2022. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Officers were called to County Road 18 east of Glen Roy Road just before 7 a.m., police said in a news release.

The driver was heading east when they left the road, rolled the vehicle and came to rest in a field, according to police. The crash killed 22-year-old Amber Venema from Cornwall.

Police said there wasn't anybody else in the vehicle.

The crash happened about 30 kilometres northeast of Cornwall and 110 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

