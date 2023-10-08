Police in Gatineau, Que., have laid charges after two people were killed in a collision in its Buckingham sector early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. at the intersection of avenue de Buckingham and rue Maclaren.

The blue Toyota Corolla ran off the road, collided with several Hydro-Québec poles and caught fire, officials said. Two passengers in the car were dead when police arrived, according to a news release from the force.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle shortly afterwards and said late Sunday afternoon he would be facing several charges.

On Monday police announced several unspecified charges against 18-year-old Jason Chénier-Beaulne of Gatineau. They singled out dangerous driving causing death as one charge.

Police have not named the two victims.

Hydro crews examine the aftermath of the crash. More than 1,000 Hydro-Québec customers lost power, the utility told Radio-Canada. (David Bates/CBC)

Knocked out power

Gatineau police say that before the fatal crash, the Corolla was spotted at the intersection of rue George and chemin Filion, about four kilometres south.

It then headed north along rue George before turning right at rue Maclaren and crashing.

Anyone on that stretch who saw the vehicle or took photos or video should get in touch, police said.

More than 1,000 Hydro-Québec customers ended up losing power after the crash, the utility told Radio-Canada.

Avenue de Buckingham and chemin Maclaren were closed for the investigation.