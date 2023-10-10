Impaired and dangerous driving charges laid in crash that killed 2

An 18-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and more after a single-vehicle crash that killed two of his passengers over Thanksgiving weekend.

Gatineau police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Buckingham at about 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of avenue de Buckingham and rue Maclaren.

A blue Toyota Corolla ran off the road, collided with several Hydro-Québec poles and caught fire, officials said.

Two passengers in the car were dead when officers arrived, according to police. Their names are not being released because of a publication ban, Gatineau police said.

Hydro crews examine the site of the crash. More than 1,000 Hydro-Québec customers lost power after the vehicle struck hydro poles, the utility told Radio-Canada. (David Bates/CBC)

Jason Chénier-Beaulne, 18, of Gatineau, is charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, and failure to stop at an accident involving death, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

He made his first court appearance on Oct. 8 and was expected to appear in court again on Tuesday, police said.

No threats will be tolerated, police say

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police.

Police are also asking for parents to regulate their children's use of social media and ask them to stop sharing shocking messages, video, and/or threats.

"The police department is sensitive to the emotional reactions of citizens, but reminds people that no threatening remarks or excesses will be tolerated," police said.

"There may be criminal consequences for not thinking before writing or communicating threatening words, in real life or in the virtual world."