Man, 47, dead after car leaves road near Riverview, Ont.

A 47-year-old Pembroke man is dead after his sedan left the road and ended up lying on its side off Highway 17, near Riverview, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police's Upper Ottawa Valley detachment was first alerted to the crash, near Doran Road shortly before 4 p.m. Officers were accompanied to the scene by paramedics.

The man was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to hospital but soon succumbed to his injuries.

Police are not releasing the man's name at this time. Officers are continuing to investigate and ask those with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.