7-year-old boy airlifted after explosion at campground

A seven-year-old boy was airlifted after a buried propane cylinder exploded near the campsite he was staying at Saturday night.

OPP officers from Lanark County responded to the call at Christie Lake North Shore Road, approximately 20 kilometres southwest of Perth, Ont., at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police assisted local fire crews and were accompanied by paramedics and Ornge, Ontario's air ambulance service.

According to the OPP, three people, including the boy who was airlifted, were treated with serious burns and transported to hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate.