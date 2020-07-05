1 dead, 2 in hospital after early morning crash in rural south Ottawa

One person is dead and another two people have been rushed to the hospital after an early morning single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's rural south end.

Police haven't identified the three people, but said one person was declared dead at the scene.

The collision happened near the intersection of Nixon Drive and Dalmeny Road and was reported to police at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to images of the crossroads, motorists on Nixon have a stop sign, while drivers on Dalmeny have the right of way.

Sections of Nixon Drive remain closed this morning.