Driver killed in single-vehicle crash south of Kemptville
Victim was alone in the car when he crashed on County Road 20, police say
A male crashed his car on County Road 20 in North Grenville, Ont., early Friday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.
It happened just after midnight on the stretch of road in Oxford Mills at County Road 18, south of Kemptville.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Road closures in the area have ended.