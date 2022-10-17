Motorcyclist dead in crash near Kemptville

Ontario Provincial Police said a motorcyclist lost control, crashed and died while riding south of Ottawa Sunday night.

In a news release, police said the crash happened on County Road 43 at Kerrs Ridge Road, near the community of Hallville in North Dundas, Ont.

The rider was heading east shortly before 6 p.m. when they lost control, went into the ditch, and collided with some road signs, police said. They aren't identifying the victim because family and friends are still being notified.

OPP said the investigation continues.

The scene is roughly halfway between Kemptville and Winchester and about 45 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.