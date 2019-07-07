Police watchdog investigating fatal 5-vehicle crash near Arnprior

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a five-vehicle collision that has left two people dead and two others injured near Ottawa's western border.

The collision happened on Highway 417 southeast of Arnprior, near the Panmure Road exit, early Sunday afternoon.

OPP told Radio-Canada that they were investigating a vehicle on Panmure Road at about 1 p.m. before the driver turned onto the highway going in the wrong direction.

They said the SIU is now involved.

Fire officials said one person was trapped inside a vehicle and there were others injured inside another vehicle.

OPP have closed the highway between Panmure Road and Kinburn Side Road.

The SIU investigates when someone is killed, seriously injured or makes an allegation of sexual assault involving an Ontario police officer.

They have not shared details on this investigation.