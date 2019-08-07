Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Glenora ferry

The only person inside a vehicle that crashed on County Road 33 in south Napanee, Ont., Tuesday afternoon died of their injuries, police said.

Lennox and Addington OPP were called to Adolphustown near the Glenora ferry dock at about 5 p.m., where a vehicle travelling west had entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

The unidentified 75-year-old driver was killed.

County Road 33 and the ferry were closed for several hours, and opened again Wednesday morning.

Police continue to look into what happened.

Adolphustown is about 50 kilometres southwest of Kingston, Ont.