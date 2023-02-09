1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Whitewater Township

One person died in a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Whitewater Region Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The collision happened on Highway 17 at Eldon Road west of Cobden, leaving one person dead and another uninjured.

The OPP said they were called just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The highway was closed for about 12 hours.

Police are investigating and have not yet said what caused the collision nor released any details about the victim.

The scene is about 120 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa and 25 kilometres southeast of Pembroke.