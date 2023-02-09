One dead in two-vehicle collision in Whitewater Township

One person died in a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Whitewater Region Thursday afternoon, OPP said.

The collision occurred between two single-occupant vehicles on Highway 17 at Eldon Road, leaving one person dead and the other uninjured.

The OPP received the call for service just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to OPP Provincial Const. Mike Mahon.

The OPP's Upper Ottawa Valley detachment is currently on-scene and investigating. They have not yet said what caused the collision.

The highway is currently closed between Turcotte Road and Mountain Road, and the OPP said drivers are being directed to Snake River Line to avoid the closed section.

Police have not yet released any details about the deceased.