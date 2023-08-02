2 dead after fiery overnight collision east of Ottawa's core

Ottawa police's collision unit is investigating the crash at Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard, which left two people dead and another person in critical condition.

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a fatal collision involving two cars that caught fire east of Ottawa's core early Wednesday morning.

Ottawa police said it happened at the corner of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road around midnight.

A 41-year-old man and 44-year-old man died in the collision. Ottawa paramedics said another person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When firefighters arrived around 12:30 a.m., one vehicle was "fully engulfed in smoke and flames," Ottawa Fire Services said in a statement.

The other had a fire in the engine compartment, leaving the driver trapped inside.

Emergency crews received reports of a two-vehicle collision just after midnight Wednesday at St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road. (Radio-Canada)

After extinguishing both fires, firefighters began working to safely remove a driver.

"The dash of the vehicle needed to be lifted to allow the driver to be removed," firefighters said.

The Ottawa police collision unit is investigating, and is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have any footage of the incident.

Emergency crews responded to a fiery collision east of Ottawa's core early Wednesday morning. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

St. Laurent is closed from Clarke Avenue to Dunbarton Court and Montreal Road is closed from Église Street to the Aviation Parkway.

Police said the roads will remain closed for an extended period of time. OC Transpo routes 7, 12, 15 and 20 are detouring around the closures.