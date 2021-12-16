Driver hits, kills pedestrian in Kanata

A 81-year-old man has died from injuries suffered when a driver struck him while he was crossing Hazeldean Road on Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded at about 5:30 p.m. — it was already dark and roads were slick due to the wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.

The man was crossing Hazeldean east of Castlefrank Road when the driver of a brown Honda Civic struck him, according to Ottawa police.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are looking for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to help in their investigation. You can call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.