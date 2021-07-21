E-bike rider dead from injuries suffered in crash with vehicle
A 38-year-old man who was riding an e-bike crashed with a vehicle Monday evening, and later died from his injuries in hospital.
Police, paramedics called to Sandy Hill neighbourhood Monday evening
An e-bike rider has died from injuries suffered in a crash with a vehicle on Monday evening in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood.
Emergency services were called to the area of Charlotte Street and Daly Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Ottawa police told CBC.
When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle and e-bike had collided, and a 38-year-old man with serious injuries.
The man, who was riding the e-bike, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
Police continue to investigate.