1 dead after head-on collision on Highway 174

One person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash near the intersection of Highway 174 and Peter Harkness Lane in Cumberland around 5:30 p.m.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa paramedics told CBC.

Another adult was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ottawa police have closed a section of Highway 174 from Old Montreal Road to Cameron Street while they investigate.