1 dead after head-on collision on Highway 174

A close-up of an Ottawa Police Service badge
One person is dead and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures after a head-on collision on Highway 174 in Cumberland. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

One person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end Wednesday afternoon. 

Emergency services responded to the crash near the intersection of Highway 174 and Peter Harkness Lane in Cumberland around 5:30 p.m. 

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa paramedics told CBC.

Another adult was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Ottawa police have closed a section of Highway 174 from Old Montreal Road to Cameron Street while they investigate.

 

