1 dead after head-on collision on Highway 174
Emergency services responded to two-car collision late Wednesday afternoon
One person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the crash near the intersection of Highway 174 and Peter Harkness Lane in Cumberland around 5:30 p.m.
One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa paramedics told CBC.
Another adult was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ottawa police have closed a section of Highway 174 from Old Montreal Road to Cameron Street while they investigate.
