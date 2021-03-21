Driver dead after car leaves road in Chelsea, Que., Saturday night

A man is dead after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree in Chelsea, Que., late Saturday night.

Police in western Quebec were called to the accident near 195 chem. De La Montagne, west of Hollow Glen, shortly after 10 p.m.

Three men were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The rear-seat passenger was thrown several metres from the vehicle but suffered only minor injuries. Emergency crews needed to extricate the other two men from the vehicle.

The driver, 22, was declared dead. The front-seat passenger, also a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police believe speed to be a factor.