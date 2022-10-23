Child killed in ATV crash north of Belleville

Provincial police have charged the driver of an all-terrain vehicle after a child died Saturday in a crash north of Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said that just after 5:30 pm on Oct. 22, officers responded to reports of an ATV collision at a residential property on Highway 62 in the township of Centre Hastings, Ont.

The eight-year-old passenger was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The ATV operator, a 45-year-old from Centre Hastings, faces charges that include dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and operating a vehicle while impaired.

The identity of the child who died is not being released at this time, OPP said. The name of the driver has also not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.