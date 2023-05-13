Content
Ottawa

One dead in collision in rural south Ottawa

One person has died in the second fatal crash near Metcalfe in Ottawa's rural south end in less than 24 hours.

2nd fatal crash near Metcalfe in 2 days

CBC News ·
A close-up of an Ottawa Police Service badge
Ottawa police closed part of 9th Line Road on Saturday after one person died in a single-vehicle crash. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Paramedics said they responded to the single-vehicle crash at 9th Line and Pana roads at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene. 

As of 5 p.m., 9th Line Road was still closed in both directions from Pana Road to Cooper Hill Road, police said. 

The crash happened just a few kilometres south of another collision near Metcalfe Friday that left one person dead and five others injured.

