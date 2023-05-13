One dead in collision in rural south Ottawa
2nd fatal crash near Metcalfe in 2 days
One person has died in the second fatal crash near Metcalfe in Ottawa's rural south end in less than 24 hours.
Paramedics said they responded to the single-vehicle crash at 9th Line and Pana roads at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
One adult was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of 5 p.m., 9th Line Road was still closed in both directions from Pana Road to Cooper Hill Road, police said.
The crash happened just a few kilometres south of another collision near Metcalfe Friday that left one person dead and five others injured.
Road Closure: 9th Line Rd is closed in both directions from Pana Rd to Cooper Hill Rd for a serious collision. Please use alternate routes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/1vuIY9g8IN">pic.twitter.com/1vuIY9g8IN</a>—@DutyInspector