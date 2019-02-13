Fart cannons, and other ways to enjoy your snow day

When a winter storm and snow day prevented guests from coming in for CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning, host Robyn Bresnahan's four-year-old son came to the rescue, offering to chat about his favourite subject.

School cancelled tmrw. No guests will come into studio. I tell my 4-yr-old this. He immediately replies: “no problem, mom. I can come on the radio and talk about fart cannons.” —@RobynBresnahan

What are fart cannons? And are they being sold to foreign governments?

Hugh Wilson has the answers.

"It has two wheels, a screw in it, like a jar or a barrel that's wooden, and then you connect it onto the wheels with metal and it has like metal platforms on the wheels and it has a switch on the barrel, and then there's someone, a human body in it, and you pull the switch and then there's this boy who comes out and there's stinking-ing."

Pirates and Vikings used them.

They cost $370.

And apparently Donald Trump has the biggest fart cannon in the world, just in case you're wondering.

Listen to the radio piece here.

Or you could build things

Ottawa Morning also got in touch with some other kids for advice about how to enjoy snow days.

Eight-year-old Oliver Wray said: "I'm going to relax, I'm going to play Minecraft, and build some Ikea furniture. A desk. I didn't know how, but now I do."

His advice for other kids?

"They can relax and play outside."

What about building Ikea furniture? Shouldn't other kids have that pleasure?

"Yeah, because it will be fun and you won't be on electronics."

Sage advice.

Here's what his four-year-old sister Ariane Wray had to say: "I'd like to play with my unicorn and I'd like to watch TV all the day."

What about playing outside?

"No."