Woman critically injured in west Ottawa house fire
Ottawa

A house fire on Farrow Street in Britannia Thursday morning left a woman with critical injuries.

There were smoke and flames coming from the home on Farrow Street when firefighters arrived. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Emergency crews were called to the 1 ½-storey house just before 10 a.m.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters and police arrived.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

No other information was immediately available.

The flames were brought under control before 11 a.m., firefighters said.

An investigation is underway.

