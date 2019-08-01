Woman critically injured in west Ottawa house fire

A house fire on Farrow Street in Britannia Thursday morning left a woman with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the 1 ½-storey house just before 10 a.m.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters and police arrived.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 38-2 Farrow Street in Brittania. Crews had heavy smoke & flames from a 1-1/2 storey home.on arrival. One person transported by <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> . Fire is under control & a Fire Investigator has been called. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawafire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawafire</a> <a href="https://t.co/t60nuuT0AN">pic.twitter.com/t60nuuT0AN</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Paramedics said the victim was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

No other information was immediately available.

The flames were brought under control before 11 a.m., firefighters said.

An investigation is underway.