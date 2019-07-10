Farm Boy to buy Rideau Bakery, keep 'iconic' brand alive

Grocery store chain Farm Boy says it will keep the Rideau Bakery's products alive after reaching an agreement to purchase the Ottawa institution.

The nearly 90-year-old bakery abruptly closed its two locations over the Canada Day weekend, with co-owner Louis Kardish citing a combination of business and health reasons.

The closure left the capital's Jewish community with limited options for bread and pastries, as they were the only certified kosher bakeries in Ottawa.

In a statement Wednesday, Farm Boy said it has agreed to buy the bakery's assets from the Kardish family and is now working on a plan to "keep the iconic brand alive" on the shelves of its 28 Ontario stores.

"The traditionally-made and kosher eastern European breads and rolls, loved by generations of Ottawa families, will soon be available again," the statement said.

The chain has no plans to reopen the two Rideau Bakery retail locations, said Farm Boy spokesperson Nicole Salloum.

However, it will be producing baked goods at the Bank Street location for roughly six months while it builds its own kosher-certified facility, Salloum said in an email.

Financial details of the purchase were not released.