Farm Boy brownie mix recalled due to undeclared milk content

(Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for Farm Boy brand Deluxe Chocolate Brownie Mix because it contains milk that's not listed as an ingredient.

People with a milk allergy should not consume the product, the agency says.

The mix is sold in 500 gram packages with the Universal Product Code: 8 08912 00760 1.

On the Farm Boy website, the Ottawa-based chain with more than 30 locations in Ontario says it will refund any purchases of the product.

The product has also been removed from store shelves, Farm Boy says.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Farm Boy alerted the agency to error and no one has reported allergic reactions to the brownie mix.