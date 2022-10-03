Farm Boy fined $90,000 after workplace injury

Farm Boy has been fined $90,000 after the roof of a cooler at its Orléans warehouse facility collapsed, plunging one employee more than 10 feet to the concrete floor below.

Two employees were dismantling a walk-in cooler on June 1, 2021, according to a court bulletin on the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development's website.

Using a scissor lift, the employee stepped on the freezer roof to unscrew metal plates attached to the cooler's roof panels.

The worker wasn't wearing fall protection and sustained injuries when the roof collapsed.

Grocery store chain pleaded guilty

While Farm Boy had written a fall-protection policy, provided employees with equipment and general training for working at heights, the Ontario Court of Justice found the grocery store chain didn't provide site-specific training.

According to the ministry's website, no information or instruction was given to the worker with respect to how to safely dismantle the cooler.

"Farm Boy Company Inc. failed to provide information and/or instruction and/or supervision with respect to the safe dismantling and/ or demolition of a walk-in cooler, contrary to section 25(2)(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act," the bulletin reads.

Farm Boy, owned by Empire Company Ltd., pleaded guilty and was convicted on Sept. 22, 2022.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the act.