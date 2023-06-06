Family urges inquest jury to find Shannon Sargent's death was homicide

The family of Shannon Sargent is urging the jury at the coroner's inquest into the Indigenous woman's death at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) in 2016 to find she died by homicide.

Their recommendation came Tuesday morning as lawyers for the various parties involved in the inquest began their closing submissions following two weeks of testimony from witnesses and experts. Based on that evidence, the five jurors are tasked with determining five key facts in the case including the manner of Sargent's death: natural causes, accident, suicide, homicide or "undetermined."

"The family is submitting that the means of death was homicide," said Christa Big Canoe, legal director at Aboriginal Legal Services, which is representing Sargent's family at the inquest.

It was not a foregone conclusion that Shannon would die. - Christa Big Canoe, Aboriginal Legal Services

Big Canoe said such a finding would send "a resounding message" that could help prevent similar deaths.

Under the Coroners Act, such a finding does not imply any criminal responsibility or "express any conclusion of law," Big Canoe reminded the jury. Nor is it necessarily a finding of "moral responsibility," she said.

However, the failure by the correctional officers who escorted Sargent back to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital on the evening of July 19, 2016, to get her the medical attention she needed was an omission of care that amounted to homicide, Big Canoe argued.

"I'm going to suggest that in this particular case it's not just about inflicting, but it's potentially about the omission to act in a manner to preserve life," she said.

Sargent was well known to staff at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, who described her as friendly and easy to get along with. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

A 'failure to act'

The inquest has heard that Sargent, who struggled with a substance use disorder, arrived at OCDC in the custody of an Ottawa police officer on the afternoon of July 19, following a medical assessment at the Civic.

A nurse at the jail, concerned that Sargent was still complaining of chest pain and suffering from a C. difficile infection, ordered her to be returned to the hospital.

Sargent was never triaged on that second trip, however, and the correctional officer in charge of the escort, Paul MacPherson, has testified he believed they were sent to pick up the missing discharge summary from Sargent's earlier hospital visit.

The nurse manager who dealt with MacPherson at the hospital's triage desk testified he was never told that Sargent was waiting outside in an inmate transfer van.

"It's the family's belief that the actions, particularly of correctional officer Paul MacPherson ... and the fact that he failed to ensure she obtained medical help, was an omission or failure to act that resulted in non-accidental injury in the death of [Shannon] Sargent," Big Canoe said.

Guard's actions 'deceitful'

Other witnesses have told the inquest Sargent might have been in hospital instead of her jail cell when her heart failed later that night had she been triaged at that stage, and that might have increased her chance of survival.

On Tuesday, lawyers for The Ottawa Hospital and the ER doctor who saw Sargent during her earlier visit told the jury there has been insufficient evidence to support that claim.

Numerous witnesses have testified that inmates are never transferred to hospital simply to pick up documents, nor does the hospital refuse to triage any patient, whatever the circumstances.

"It was not a foregone conclusion that Shannon would die. It was however a foregone conclusion that a patient would be assessed or triaged at The Ottawa Hospital if they were taken to The Ottawa Hospital," Big Canoe said.

There has been conflicting testimony about why Sargent was transported from the jail to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital on the evening of July 19, 2016, but never underwent a medical assessment there. (Kate Porter/CBC)

The inquest has heard that MacPherson had dinner plans back at the jail that night and was working his last shift before a break. Witnesses have testified he complained bitterly about being sent on a hospital escort, which can sometimes take hours.

"The family submits that [correctional officer] MacPherson's version of events is at best self-serving. We believe that he intentionally approached triage staff and requested documents only, and did not disclose there was a patient to be triaged present," Big Canoe said. "This was deceitful, the family respectfully submits."

'Shannon was worthy'

MacPherson has denied this version of events, and said he quickly got over his initial disgruntlement about the escort detail.

Big Canoe told jurors that when confronted by conflicting evidence, they should concentrate on what is most "clear, consistent and cogent."

Also on Tuesday, counsel for the various parties involved in the inquest submitted a list of 33 proposed recommendations aimed at preventing another death under similar circumstances. They include clarifying procedures for inmate transfers between the province's jails and hospitals, as well as improving how medical records are accessed and shared among institutions within an inmate's "circle of care."

Sargent's family has submitted a separate recommendation that the Ministry of Health fund a public health campaign, to be created by Indigenous and Inuit urban organizations, aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance use disorders.

"[Shannon] was 34 when she passed away. I don't think her life was hopeless," Big Canoe concluded Tuesday.

"The family just wants to remind you that Shannon was worthy. She was a worthy individual who deserved to get the treatment that was required, which was her being triaged and assessed again at the hospital."

Closing submissions finish tomorrow, at which stage the presiding officer Dr. Robert Reddoch will give the jurors their final instructions.