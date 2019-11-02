Family and friends of the man stabbed to death in Ottawa's ByWard Market Thursday night say he was a "loving father" who "had a big heart."

Austin Simon was stabbed outside the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue around 10:25 p.m.

The 39-year-old father of two young children later died in hospital.

Tyler Stone and Austin were childhood best friends and attended elementary school together in Iroquois Falls, northeast of Timmins, Ont.

Stone fondly remembered one day in 1988 when the pair walked to the local variety store to pick up the new Guns N' Roses album.

He recalled how Simon — then only eight years old — put his money on the counter and told the surprised cashier to "keep the change."

They listened to the tape cassette again and again, Stone said, all night while playing cards.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not laid any charges in Simon's death. (CBC)

'Always gave a lot of love'

Simon's family moved to Timmins after Grade 4, Stone said, and they lost touch before reconnecting eight years ago.

He said he last saw Simon in Timmins a year ago, and they last spoke together in August about their kids.

"[He was] a great friend and loving father," Stone wrote in a message to CBC Ottawa.

Simon had been working in Ottawa as a carpenter at the time of his death, his cousin Rory Jorstad said.

"He had a big heart," Jorstad said.

Jorstad said the last few days have been difficult for his family, some of whom live in northern Ontario and Yukon.

Sherry Salo, Simon's aunt, wrote in a statement that her nephew "always gave a lot of love when it came to his family."

2 homicides in short span

While the stabbing happened near the Shepherds of Good Hope, Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury told CBC Ottawa Simon was not staying at the shelter.

Simon's death was the city's 12th homicide of the year, and the first of two homicides in Ottawa within 24 hours.

A 62-year-old man was also killed Friday afternoon in Little Italy. A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

As of Saturday afternoon, police hadn't announced any arrests in Simon's killing.