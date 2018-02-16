What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day

Family Day is Monday, Feb. 17, and many cultural sites, attractions and stores will be operating on a different schedule or closed altogether.

To make sure you're prepared, here's a list of what's open and closed during the holiday.

Family Day is a provincial holiday, meaning businesses and institutions in Quebec will be unaffected.

City services

Some city-run indoor pools and fitness centres will be open, but with modified schedules. However, most registered programs at city facilities will be cancelled.

The City of Ottawa's 311 centre will be open for urgent matters.

Ottawa Public Health's mobile van site will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

OC Transpo buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. O-Train Lines 1 and 2 will run on a normal schedule.

OC Transpo customer service centres at Lincoln Fields, Place D'Orléans and St-Laurent will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The centre at Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Para Transpo will be operate a holiday service only, meaning that regular trips are automatically cancelled. The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museums and galleries

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open.

The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum will be open regular hours.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open during regular hours.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall art galleries (The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, Karsh Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery) will be open.

Skating rinks

Most of the Rideau Canal Skateway should be open, depending on conditions. Check here for updates.

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Skating Court at Lansdowne will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin skating rink at 101 Centrepointe Dr. will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Sens Rink at 2185 Arch St. will be open for public skating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Day is the final day of Winterlude. Details about what's going on can be found at the Winterlude website.

Shopping

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select Wine Rack locations will be open.

Some Loblaws and Metro grocery stores will be open.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

City Hall and all seven service centres will be closed.

The City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed.

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection will on Family Day. Instead, collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Ottawa Public Health sites such as Sexual Health Centre clinics, dental clinics, parenting drop-in centres and Ottawa Public Health Contact Centre will be closed.

The Clarence Street supervised injection centre will be closed.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Family Day.

The City of Ottawa Archives Reference Services and Gallery 112 will be closed.

City museums and libraries

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, Pinhey's Point Historic Site, the Nepean Museum and Billing Estate National Historic Site will be closed

Shopping

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be closed.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.

Sobeys locations will be closed.

T&T Supermarket will be closed.

Adonis Supermarket will be closed.

Parking

There is no free parking on Family Day. All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply. There will be free parking at City Hall at 110 Laurier Ave. W.