What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
Family Day is Monday, Feb. 20 in Ontario, and many cultural sites, attractions and stores will be operating on a different schedule or closed altogether.
It's a holiday in Ontario, not for Quebec or federally
It's a provincial holiday for Ontario, not in Quebec or federally.
To make sure you're prepared, here's a list of what's open and closed during the holiday.
Shopping
- The CF Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will all be closed.
- LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed.
- Some Loblaws grocery stores will be open, for example 64 Isabella St. and 363 Rideau St. Hours may be slightly different than normal.
- All Food Basics grocery stores in Ottawa will be closed. Smiths Falls and Brockville locations will be open.
- All Farm Boy grocery stores will be closed except the location in the Rideau Centre.
- The Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open.
Travel
- No free parking on Family Day. All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.
- OC Transpo will run on a normal weekday schedule.
- Route 301 to the Bayshore and Carlingowod malls will not be running.
- Para Transpo cancels regular trips in holidays like this. The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the cancellations line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- OC Transpo's Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open. All other customer service centres are closed.
- OC Transpo's lost and found at Heartwood House will be closed.
City Services
- Most indoor pools, arenas and recreation and fitness centres will be open on a modified schedule; check the city's website for specifics.
- 311 will be only taking urgent calls.
- There will be no curbside waste collection. It's delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
- The waste facility on Trail Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All municipal child-care centres will be closed.
All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed, but its online programs are running.
Public Health
- Ottawa Public Health (OPH) directs people to its COVID-19 vaccination and testing pages for hours.
- OPH's vaccine booking line will be closed.
- The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- The sexual health clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
- The OPH public health information centre will be closed.
- OPH dental clinics will be closed.
Museums and galleries
- The nature, science, agriculture, aviation and history museums will be open. Some have special programs.
- The Canadian War Museum will be closed.
- The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery will be closed.
- Most city art centres and museums will be closed.
Skating rinks
- The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed due to poor ice quality and may not open at all this year.
- The Rink of Dreams will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Lansdowne Park skating court will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All rink opening hours depend on the weather.