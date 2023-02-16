What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day

Family Day is Monday, Feb. 20, and many cultural sites, attractions and stores will be operating on a different schedule or closed altogether.

It's a provincial holiday for Ontario, not in Quebec or federally.

To make sure you're prepared, here's a list of what's open and closed during the holiday.

Shopping

The CF Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will all be closed.

LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed.

Some Loblaws grocery stores will be open, for example 64 Isabella St. and 363 Rideau St. Hours may be slightly different than normal.

All Food Basics grocery stores in Ottawa will be closed. Smiths Falls and Brockville locations will be open.

All Farm Boy grocery stores will be closed except the location in the Rideau Centre.

The Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open.

People shop at the Rideau Centre in December 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Travel

No free parking on Family Day. All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

OC Transpo will run on a normal weekday schedule.

Route 301 to the Bayshore and Carlingowod malls will not be running.

Para Transpo cancels regular trips in holidays like this. The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the cancellations line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

OC Transpo's Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open. All other customer service centres are closed.

OC Transpo's lost and found at Heartwood House will be closed.

City Services

Most indoor pools, arenas and recreation and fitness centres will be open on a modified schedule; check the city's website for specifics.

311 will be only taking urgent calls.

There will be no curbside waste collection. It's delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.

The waste facility on Trail Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed, but its online programs are running.

Public Health

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) directs people to its COVID-19 vaccination and testing pages for hours.

OPH's vaccine booking line will be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The sexual health clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

The OPH public health information centre will be closed.

OPH dental clinics will be closed.

Museums and galleries

The nature, science, agriculture, aviation and history museums will be open. Some have special programs.

The Canadian War Museum will be closed.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ottawa Art Gallery will be closed.

Most city art centres and museums will be closed.

Museum visitors look at displays at the Canadian Museum of History Feb. 10, 2021. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Skating rinks

The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed due to poor ice quality and may not open at all this year.

The Rink of Dreams will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lansdowne Park skating court will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All rink opening hours depend on the weather.