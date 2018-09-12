Family comes up with colourful plan to meet new neighbours

A family that recently moved to Ottawa from Toronto last month has a colourful plan to get to know their new neighbours — they're asking them to vote on which shade to paint their home's trim.

The family of four — Jon Sinden, Jessica Lyall and their children, Deya and Knox Sinden — moved into the house at 145 Cameron Ave. in Old Ottawa South a month ago.

It's probably less about painting the house then it is about getting to know the community. - Jessica Lyall, homeowner

"You wave to neighbours and it's kind of that type of community where people say hello," Sinden told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"But maybe something in our brain was telling us, how can we go a little deeper than just a wave from the porch?"

To help make that connection, the family has created an online poll where neighbours can vote on which colour to paint their home's trim, which is currently a turquoise shade that hasn't been touched up for at least 35 years.

"They gotta look at it, right? So why not give them a say?" Lyall said.

The home at 145 Cameron Ave. is more than 100 years old. Its new owners believe the exterior hasn't been painted for several decades. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Colourful stories

The current colour choices are black, dark grey, light grey, dark brown and light brown, but the couple has been getting suggestions for more vibrant shades, including red.

But they're getting much more than home decorating tips from their neighbours — they're getting stories, too.

"One fellow commented, 'I delivered newspapers to that house 45 years ago," Sinden said. "People have connections to this house far longer than we've had for the last month."

The couple said they're in no rush to make a decision.

"It's probably less about painting the house than it is about getting to know the community," Lyall said.