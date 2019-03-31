Skip to Main Content
Families march for national autism strategy

Families in Ottawa are marching from Barrhaven to Parliament Hill in order to pressure federal politicians to launch a national autism strategy.

Protesters started their march on Fallowfield Road, and will make their way down to Parliament Hill to ask federal politicians for a national autism strategy. (The Next Step Autism March/Twitter )

The protesters departed from Fallowfield Road at 8:30 a.m. and are expected to arrive at Parliament Hill at 1:30 p.m., a 20 kilometre walk. 

Suzanne Jacobson, founder of the non-profit QuickStart, Ottawa MPP Joel Harden, deputy Green Party leader Abhijeet Manay and Senator Jim Munson are expected to give speeches at Parliament Hill.

The march is organized by parents in Barrhaven who are advocating for a national autism strategy. They are asking the federal government to standardize needs-based autism services across Canada.

Similar protests have taken places across Ontario against the provincial government's changes to Ontario's autism program.

