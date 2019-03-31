Families march for national autism strategy

Families in Ottawa are marching from Barrhaven to Parliament Hill Sunday in order to pressure federal politicians to launch a national autism strategy.

The protesters departed from Fallowfield Road at 8:30 a.m. and are expected to arrive at Parliament Hill at 1:30 p.m., a 20 kilometre walk.

Suzanne Jacobson, founder of the non-profit QuickStart, Ottawa MPP Joel Harden, deputy Green Party leader Abhijeet Manay and Senator Jim Munson are expected to give speeches at Parliament Hill.

The tail end of our 165 person (SO FAR) March!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalAutismStrategy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalAutismStrategy</a> <a href="https://t.co/0DxffWkdwI">pic.twitter.com/0DxffWkdwI</a> —@CanadasNextStep

The march is organized by parents in Barrhaven who are advocating for a national autism strategy. They are asking the federal government to standardize needs-based autism services across Canada.

Similar protests have taken places across Ontario against the provincial government's changes to Ontario's autism program.