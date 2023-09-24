False alarms are on the rise, and that's a problem, fire chief says

Ottawa Fire Services says out of the nearly 30,000 calls it responded to last year, more than a third were for false alarms.

That figure has the chief and others looking for ways to free up resources, with false alarms increasing 17 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

"That is high," fire Chief Paul Hutt told the city's emergency preparedness and protective services committee last week.

In total, fire crews responded to 28,633 incidents in 2022. Hutt's report to the committee — detailing how 10,478 were for false alarms — said the rise coincides with an upward trend in overall call volumes, including medical calls and ones concerning opioids.

"That means we have resources and staff running across the city to respond, only to find out that it was a false alarm," Hutt told a reporter after speaking to the committee.

Ottawa fire Chief Paul Hutt says many of the false alarms his service receives can be traced back to aging systems and infrastructure. (Vincent Trottier/Radio-Canada)

In the ByWard Market area, false alarms have been "commonplace for years," said Michael Gibson, general manager of the Blue Cactus Bar and Grill.

Gibson said Saturday his establishment probably sees a few false alarms each year.

The neighbourhood's booze-fuelled nightlife, combined with its homelessness and addiction problems, leads to attempted break-ins being a regular occurrence, Gibson said.

"You're usually asleep, so you can't really tell," he said. "It's usually someone trying to tug on the doors."

Around the corner at the Heart and Crown, the assistant general manager said they've had two false alarms since January.

One was the result of roughhousing, they said, and the second was from the fire alarm being pulled by a hooligan.

Fire chief wants bylaw

Hutt told the committee he'd like to see a fire alarm bylaw, with his team aiming to bring such a recommendation forward in the first half of next year.

Hutt said many false alarms are caused by aging equipment and infrastructure, adding he believes that ensuring people properly fix their systems would go a long way.

"If we can reduce that number, then our staff and resources will be available for more significant calls that we have to respond to," he said.

River Coun. Riley Brockington, who chairs the committee, says even one false alarm is too many.

"[It's] a concern because it takes important resources away from true emergencies," he said, adding that the committee will await whatever recommendation comes forth next year.

"If financial penalties have to be applied to people who cause false alarms, then we'll deal with that when they present it."

Hutt said the demand for service is only going to increase in the years to come.

According to his report, the number of false alarms are at a five-year high, with 2018 having the second most with 9,518.

"We're meeting all our response times, but certainly as the city grows and intensifies — the more people we have — the more calls we're going to have," he said.