Saturday's violent storm killed man in Hastings County, OPP say

A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a falling tree in Hastings County on Saturday as the powerful derecho storm swept through the area, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The man had gotten out of his vehicle in a remote area within the Municipality of Marmora & Lake, which is about 50 kilometres north of Belleville, Ont., when he was struck by the tree at about 3:30 p.m., according to Central Hastings OPP spokesperson Const. Barbra Hunter.

He was taken to hospital by Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services where he was officially pronounced dead, Hunter said.

At least 10 others were killed Saturday as the storm swept across Ontario and into Quebec, and another was killed Sunday by a falling tree branch.