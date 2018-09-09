Fallen firefighters mourned in Ottawa

Hundreds of firefighters across the country are paying tribute to their fallen colleagues at a memorial in Ottawa Sunday morning.

Ten families of firefighters who died this past year are gathering at the Canadian Firefighters Memorial, located on LeBreton Flats to pay tribute.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be in attendance to deliver a speech about the men and women who have lost their lives.

The names of those who died over the past year will be inscribed on the monument, which already bears the names of more than 1,000 firefighters who have died in the line of duty or as a result of work-related illness since 1848.

