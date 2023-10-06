Noticing a lack of fall colour so far? Blame the unusual heat

A very green Parliament Hill, as seen from the Portage Bridge, on Oct. 5, 2023. An abnormal stretch of warm weather this fall is contributing to a lack of vibrant fall colours, experts say. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

It was an unseasonably hot, summer-like week in Ottawa. But it didn't just feel like summer in the capital — it looked like it, too.

Or at least as far as the tree canopy is concerned.

"It's very green. We're not seeing those vibrant colours that we normally see in the fall, with a few exceptions here and there," said Paul Sokoloff, a senior research assistant in botany at the Canadian Museum of Nature, in an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Wednesday.

"It looks a little bit like summer out there, just like it feels."

Tuesday was Ottawa's hottest October day in more than 150 years of Environment Canada records, at 30.9 C, and Wednesday was the second-hottest October day at 30.1 C. On Thursday the high reached 26.4 C. (The hottest Oct. 5 on record was 27.2 C in 1941.)

A green Confederation Park in downtown Ottawa on Oct. 5, 2023. Concrete and asphalt cities retain heat, exacerbating the lack of fall colours. It takes cool nights to produce vibrant reds, for example, and there haven't been many. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Contrary to popular belief, it's not just shorter fall days that trigger chlorophyll production to slow down and leaves to turn yellow, orange and red.

Cooler weather is another a big cue. Vibrant reds in particular flourish with sunny days and cool nights, and cool nights have been in short supply so far this fall.

The low on Tuesday night reached 15 C, then 14 C on Wednesday night and 17 C on Thursday night. The average low for this time of year is about 5 C.

The lack of frosts so far this season also plays a role in how quickly the leaves are turning.

"If you don't have a lot of frost yet, and you still have lots of sunny days like we've been having, there isn't really that signal yet for the trees to start start moving that chlorophyll and all those sugars into their twigs," said Elliott Groen, a sustainable forestry co-ordinator for the Ontario Woodlot Association and Kawartha Land Trust.

WATCH: CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy breaks down how high temperatures will affect fall colours this year — and how climate change factors in.

What warmer weather — and a warmer climate — means for the fall leaves Duration 3:03 Featured Video Toronto is experiencing a summer-like stretch of unseasonably warm weather. CBC Toronto meteorologist Colette Kennedy breaks down how high temperatures will affect fall colours this year — and how climate change factors in.

Microclimates create pockets of vibrancy

Sokoloff is quick to stress that the colours aren't dull everywhere. Microclimates, differences in precipitation and even the angle of the sun can lead to differences in leaf colour.

Cities full of concrete, roads, stone and brick retain more heat, so it's no surprise for colours to be duller there.

And variations within tree species can have an impact, too.

"The wonderful thing about evolution is ... within a species, every tree is a little different. And so some trees are going to react slightly differently than others. And some trees might have different water than others, etcetera," Sokoloff said.

Groen said that in the Peterborough, Ont., for example, fall colours have been progressing normally despite the recent heat and dryness.

Ontario Parks maintains a fall colours report for its parks where people can check where colours are peaking — and where they're not. As of Friday, Fitzroy west of Ottawa is listed as peak viewing, but Rideau River to the south near North Grenville is far from it.

A man walks through the Garden of the Provinces and Territories on Oct. 5, 2023. The trees there had barely started changing yellow. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Still a chance for brighter colours

Of course, fall isn't over yet, and cooler weather is on the way.

"I think we're probably going to get those fall colours we desire as we start to get the cooler temperatures later on. We might not have as vibrant a display as we did, say, last year. I don't know if you remember, it was spectacular last year," Sokoloff said.

"We're still in early October, so I'm holding out hope that we might get a few nice trees."

LISTEN: Ottawa Morning's full interview with Paul Sokoloff.