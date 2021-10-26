Gatineau man charged with selling fake vaccine passports in Ontario, Quebec

Ottawa police have charged a man from Gatineau, Que., with making and selling fake COVID-19 vaccine passports in both Ontario and Quebec.

The 27-year-old was arrested Monday and faces nine charges, including forgery and laundering proceeds of a crime.

Police received a tip about the fakes in September, Det. Shaun Wahbeh told Radio-Canada.

"If you were a Quebec resident, he would sell you a fake Ontario vaccine certificate. If you were Ontarian, he would sell you a fake [Quebec] vaccination certificate," Wahbeh alleged.

Wahbeh said police don't know how the man allegedly made the false documents, or how many people bought them, but they're still investigating.

"We are now actively investigating who may have purchased fake vaccine certificates. If we can identify them they will be charged criminally," he said.

"Buying a fake vaccine certificate puts everybody at risk, so we want to try and deter that."

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.