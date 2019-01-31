Skip to Main Content
Fake profile of Canada's Immigration Minister used in refugee scam
Photos

Fake profile of Canada's Immigration Minister used in refugee scam

The fake profile of Canada's Immigration Minister, Ahmed Hussen was being used to lure refugees into paying fees for permanent residency.

A fake profile of Ahmed Hussen is being used in overseas refugee scam

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us