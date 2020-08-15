A nostalgic look back at an Ottawa summer staple

With summer nearing an end and no festivals scheduled for the foreseeable future, Ottawans might be feeling like something is missing.

The end of August typically marks the beginning of fair season, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, roller-coasters, face painting and pie eating contests are all on hold.

Under Ontario's Stage 3 reopening plan, outdoor gatherings are capped at 100 people so most of the 214 annual fairs across the province have had to keep the big top tents packed up, although some have chosen to hold a virtual event.

In memory of fairs gone by, we're invoking a sense of nostalgia and taking a look back at one of Ottawa's summer staples that came to an end a decade ago.

The Central Canada Exhibition

Ottawans last visited the Central Canada Exhibition (CCE), also known as the SuperEx, in 2010, not knowing that would be the last year it would be up and running.

The eleven-day exhibition operated every August for 122 years — except during World War II — between 1888 and 2010 at Lansdowne Park and was a summer favourite for residents and tourists.

For 122 years, Ottawa residents flocked to Lansdowne Park for the Central Canada Exhibition, a tradition that ended in 2010. 2:47

For over a century, the fairgrounds served as a venue for concerts, exhibits, and an amusement park with a petting zoo and a plethora of carnival rides and games.

In 2011, the Central Canada Exhibition Association's board of directors made the decision to suspend the fair and went on hiatus for the next couple of years. In 2015, it was announced that the Ottawa SuperEX board had disbanded a year earlier and the fair would not be returning.

At the time, it was reported to be, in part, due to a lack of funds and because of the redevelopment plans in the works for Lansdowne Park.

Many Ottawans were disappointed to see the annual fair shutter, never to return.

The International Dancing Girls Exhibit at the Central Canada Exhibition in 1915. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Five boys kneeling on the ground and peeping under a tent at the Ex in 1954. (City of Ottawa Archives)

The Ottawa Junior Board of Trade Jaycee Canteen at the Central Canada Exhibition in 1954 when hamburgers were just 25 cents and coffee a mere 10 cents. (City of Ottawa Archives)

A man with a horse at the Central Canada Exhibition Livestock Pavillion in 1954. (City of Ottawa Archives)

A lumberjack demonstration takes place for the Molson's Timber Show at the Central Canada Exhibition in Lansdowne Park in 1978. (City of Ottawa Archives)

People crowd around to see a cow milking demonstration at the Central Canada Exhibition at Lansdowne Park in 1970. (City of Ottawa Archives)