Failing intersection highlights planning 'chasm,' councillor says

City councillors on Ottawa's planning committee found themselves in an awkward catch-22 Thursday when they agreed to a new development near Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive, knowing the intersection — already saddled with a failing grade — will only get worse as a result.

The committee approved Taggart Group's application to add apartment buildings and car dealerships to a property already zoned for a retirement home and other commercial uses, but only after councillors learned they can't refuse such proposals based on traffic impact alone, so long as they're safe.

I think there is a chasm between our planning and transportation departments. - Coun . Riley Brockington

Resident Peggy Pratt told the committee she doesn't object to the development itself, but she is worried about the impact on the intersection.

"Even without this development, it's bad enough and getting worse. And now we're going to just make it even worse without a good solution to handle [the added traffic]," Pratt said.

Coun. Laura Dudas had no qualms about Taggart's proposal, but agreed the intersection is already awful.

"It boggles my mind as to why we're intending to put more traffic into an intersection that's ... a failure," she said.

The city's planning committee OK'd Taggart's request to rezone this 11.5-hectare site near the intersection. (Fotenn)

Staff told councillors that additional traffic signals to the north won't improve the intersection's F rating.

"The traffic that causes this ... isn't going away anytime soon," said Wally Dubyk, program manager of infrastructure approvals.

Coun. Riley Brockington, who represents the area, said residents have known for years that Taggart would eventually build on the 11.5-hectare lot at the northwest corner of Hunt Club and Riverside, but said he can't understand why the city keeps green-lighting developments without first addressing the issue of traffic congestion.

"I think there is a chasm between our planning and transportation departments," Brockington said. "You can't exclusively approve a planning file just on planning merits. You have to look at the transportation network. In this case, it's failing."

Coun. Riley Brockington won't support a development proposal at Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive, saying traffic congestion in the area will worsen. But Coun. Stephen Blais says the inconvenience of added traffic was not a reason for the planning committee to reject the proposal. 0:49

Better than previous plan

Developer Michelle Taggart acknowledged traffic is the "hot button issue" in the area, but pointed out the additional 280 vehicles per hour expected to result from the development is an improvement over a previous plan, which predicted an additional 600 vehicles per hour.

Michelle Taggart told the committee the current proposal is expected to create far less traffic congestion than a previous version. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Coun. Stephen Blais, who chairs the city's transportation committee, agreed with staff that provincial planning rules preclude municipalities from considering congestion when assessing such proposals.

"If we used inconvenience to deny planning, then basically no change would ever happen anywhere," Blais said.

He said the new Trillium Line LRT extension to Riverside South, as well as future widening of the Airport Parkway, will alleviate traffic in the area.

The councillor for the area was unimpressed, however.

"That's not good enough," Brockington said.