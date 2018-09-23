The faces of the Ottawa-Gatineau tornado aftermath

As cleanup efforts continue in the wake of Friday's devastating tornadoes, Ottawa-Gatineau residents are coming to grips with the fact their lives have been irrevocably altered by the storm.

Environment Canada has confirmed that a pair of twisters formed in the region Friday.

One touched down in the rural west Ottawa community of Dunrobin, before tracking east across the Ottawa River and causing serious damage to Gatineau's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood.

A second tornado tore through a handful of neighbourhoods in Nepean near the intersection of West Hunt Club and Greenbank roads.

Both tornadoes toppled hydro poles, sent tree branches spiralling through the air and damaged hundreds of homes and businesses.

Here are just a few of the people affected by Friday's storm.

A man and woman hold each other as they survey the damage in Gatineau's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood following a powerful tornado on Sept. 21, 2018. (Lorian Bélanger/Radio-Canada)

Gatineau residents leave their homes with their belongings the day after Friday's tornado. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

A woman in Gatineau walks with some of her belongings. Hundreds of people in Gatineau are searching for stable housing after their residences were damaged in Friday's storm. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Gautier Katantsi is one of nearly 600 people displaced by the tornado who are staying at an emergency shelter set up at the Cégep de l'Outaouais in Gatineau. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Luclairne Loutangou, Katantsi's sister-in-law, is also staying at the shelter. She says the tornado blew the roof off her home and she's not sure where she'll go when the shelter closes. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Firefighters survey some of the damaged apartment buildings in Gatineau the day after the tornadoes. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

A man carries away debris in Mont-Bleu following the tornado. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

A man begins cleaning up torn branches after a storm ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area on Sept. 22, 2018. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Onder Kaban slept in this pickup with his three employees after they discovered there were no hotel rooms left in Ottawa. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Christine Earle leans on the shoulder of her friend Gillian Szollos as they look at the damage caused by a tornado at her farm in Dunrobin. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Christine Earle hugs her son Aidan on her farm. The rural Ottawa community of Dunrobin was hit hard by one of the tornadoes that then travelled across the river into Gatineau. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

A pig wanders on the lawn of Christine Earle's property in Dunrobin as her son Aidan and family friend Brandon Bates, right, clean up the tornado damage. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)