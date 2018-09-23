Skip to Main Content
How to help during the Ottawa-Gatineau tornado

How to help during the Ottawa-Gatineau tornado

If you've been affected by the tornadoes that struck the National Capital Region? Are you looking to help? This is your place to connect.

Need to charge your electronics? Offering food? Connect on our Facebook page

CBC News ·
An Ottawa firefighter hands Alex Carlson his laptop, which he found in Carlson's home that was damaged by a tornado in Dunrobin, Ont., west of Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. The storm tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

If you've been affected by the tornadoes that struck our region, or if you want to help, CBC Ottawa has created a spot to connect.

The "Ottawa-Gatineau Tornado Community Connector" Facebook group is a place for anyone to share their ideas to help people without power or looking for shelter and supplies.

We'll also be posting news updates to help keep everyone informed.

Click on this link to connect.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us