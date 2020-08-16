4 extricated after collision in Ottawa's south end

Four people had to be extricated from two separate vehicles after a collision in Ottawa's south end Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Devine Road at Frontier Road just after 3 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services wrote in a release.

Firefighters found one vehicle on its side on Frontier Road and a second vehicle on its roof on Devine Road.

Two men were extricated from the first vehicle a half hour after the collision, while two adults were extricated from the second vehicle just before 4 p.m.

Road closures are in effect in the area. Both north and southbound lanes of Frontier Road are closed between Devine Road and Burton Road. Devine Road is closed from Boundary Road to McVagh Road.