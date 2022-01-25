Ottawa could see its coldest temperature since 1996

Another day in January 2022, another extreme cold warning. This one could make it feel like –45 in western Quebec and bring the coldest temperature in Ottawa since 1996.

Environment Canada issued its fifth set of extreme cold warnings in the past 15 days, which cover all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Rural communities in the Outaouais, outside of Gatineau, face the coldest outlook as the wind could make it feel around –40 to –45. Maniwaki's forecasted overnight low is –31 C.

Ottawa and its surrounding communities could also hit that overnight low and if the capital hits –31 C, it would be the first time since Jan. 31, 1996.

The city has been close with a daily low around –30 C three of the last four days. The wind could also make it feel in the range of –35 to –40 in these places overnight into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures this low mean people should cover as much exposed skin as they can, dress in layers — ideally a wind-resistant outer layer — and watch for cold-related health problems such as muscle pain, numb extremities and shortness of breath.

In Canada, Winter is in our “Jeans”. <br>I spotted these frozen jeans 👖 on my walk. Perhaps the coldest weather so far this winter is on the way tonight.<br>Still a bit of ❄️this morning then sunny breaks. It’s -15° now. W/c -21. High -10° but a cold W wind ⬆️20+ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/yHmUcV7AYT">pic.twitter.com/yHmUcV7AYT</a> —@BlacksWeather

Ottawa's average temperature this month continues to drop, now sitting at –14.3 C as of Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada, which is much lower than last January.

The forecast calls for an overnight low of –22 C on Wednesday night and then more seasonal weather during cloudy days on Thursday and Friday.