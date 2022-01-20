Extreme cold warnings return north, west of Ottawa

Here comes another January 2022 cold snap Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada has issued its third extreme cold warnings in fewer than two weeks, covering the Outaouais except for Gatineau and in eastern Ontario, places such as Renfrew County and Bancroft.

The colder warning is in those parts of western Quebec, where wind chill could make air as cold as -32 C feel close to -40 tonight. Its temperature got about that cold on Jan. 11 and 16.

Thursday's high is -19 C in Maniwaki and Friday's -18 C, close to the average low for this time of year.

Those western communities in eastern Ontario could feel wind chill around -35 overnight under the warning. The temperature forecast is a high of -17 C Thursday, a low of -29 C that night and high of -14 C Friday.

In Ottawa

Ottawa is expected to feel just a few degrees less cold and the Kingston area, a bit warmer than that.

Enjoying a skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway yesterday. The high was -2.9° & we picked up 5.3cm snow. <br>It’s much colder today. -20° now. W/c -30. High -16°. Wind NW 15-25.<br>The weather pattern looks mainly sunny but very cold for several days & storm free. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/HA5KjCepcF">pic.twitter.com/HA5KjCepcF</a> —@BlacksWeather

The freeze comes after warmer temperatures Wednesday; the capital went from -4 C at 10 p.m. to -18 C at 5 a.m.

Environment Canada's average temperature for Ottawa this January is -12.5 C, similar to that month in 2019. In January 2021 that was -7.2 C and 2020, -6.4 C.

Saturday's highs are generally below average but less extreme than the end of the work week. Sunday's highs are warmer still, but that night could bring another temperature plunge.