January isn't done with us yet: More extreme cold warnings for eastern Ontario

Lather, rinse, refreeze: more dangerously cold weather is coming to eastern Ontario and Gatineau.

Environment Canada has issued its seventh extreme cold warning in 19 days for those areas.

It warns the wind could make it feel near –35 Friday night and Saturday morning.

Ottawa's forecasted low is –28 C, which would make it nine out of 18 days where its temperature dropped below –25 C.

January's average temperature in Ottawa is nearing –15 C, which is its usual average low.

Saturday's high is –14 C with the wind chill making it feel around –20. That night's low is –21 C with no wind chill forecast yet, and warmer temperatures are on their way to start next week.

Temperatures this low mean people should cover as much exposed skin as they can, dress in layers — ideally a wind-resistant outer layer — and watch for cold-related health problems such as muscle pain, numb extremities and shortness of breath.