Extreme cold warnings return as bitter wind blows through region

Extreme cold warnings have once again been issued for the Ottawa area as the temperature drops and brisk winds blow through the region.

Ottawa's overnight low is –28 C, but the wind could make it feel as much as 10 degrees colder, Environment Canada said in a warning issued Sunday morning.

Those most at risk include young children and older adults, the agency said, as well as people living with chronic illnesses, lacking proper shelter or working or exercising outdoors.

Warnings are in place for a swath of eastern Ontario from Algonquin Park to east of Cornwall, Ont.

City issues frostbite warning

The City of Ottawa has also issued its own frostbite warning, urging people to take precautions before going outside and for those who are homeless to seek shelter from the cold.

Residents can call 311 to help someone who is homeless, the city said.

Monday's high in Ottawa is expected to return to a more bearable –13 C, according to Environment Canada.