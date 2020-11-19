Isolating residents failed to stop COVID-19 at hard-hit nursing home

The daughter of a resident at an Ottawa nursing home that's been grappling with a severe COVID-19 outbreak since late September wants to know how her mother became infected despite remaining isolated in her room for weeks.

Since the outbreak was declared at Extendicare Starwood in Nepean on Sept. 25, 134 residents and 49 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter sent to families on Thursday, the home said 23 residents have died from the illness.

According to the home, there are currently just three active cases of COVID-19 among residents, and another three among staff, a significant drop from earlier this month when Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care said The Ottawa Hospital would be providing "enhanced support" to the home.

I don't understand. If the proper protocols are in place, then how does this happen? - Rose Anne Reilly

Rose Anne Reilly's 104-year-old mother Rose Reilly became one of those three active cases after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Rose Reilly was moved out of her double room on Nov. 8, two days after her former roommate tested positive, though her daughter said neither woman had left the room in eight weeks.

"It really does break my heart. I just don't understand how [they] got it," said Rose Anne Reilly. "[The virus] was brought in to them. I don't understand. If the proper protocols are in place, then how does this happen?"

Rose Anne Reilly, right, says her mother is so far asymptomatic. This photo was taken before the outbreak began at the home. (Rose Anne Reilly/Facebook)

Reilly's mother is currently asymptomatic and has been declared palliative, which means Reilly has been able to visit her twice a day since Tuesday to feed her lunch and dinner.

Being able to see her mother in person instead of through a pane of glass is a small consolation, Reilly said, even in full personal protective equipment.

"As hard as it is for [the residents] inside, it's even worse for us outside," she said. "All you want to do is get through that glass to give her what she needs, you know? Just to give her that hug and just to … let her know you're there."

'A devastating thing'

Reilly said she understands staff at the long-term care facility are doing all they can for her mother, but she's hoping to be able to take her out in time for Christmas, if she's better.

"So I think if she has access to her family, that would be her gift. Basically, mine to her, her to me," Reilly said.

In the meantime, Reilly has questions about why her mother was kept for two days in the same room as another resident who had tested positive. She feels the home learned no lessons from the pandemic's first wave.

"It's a devastating thing that's happened here. It went through like wildfire and there was no stopping it. But questions have to be answered as to why it happened," Reilly said.

CBC reached out to Extendicare for comment but has not heard back.