COVID-19 cases surge at west Ottawa nursing home

The number of cases of COVID-19 linked to one west Ottawa nursing home surged over the weekend.

According to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), 102 residents and 32 staff at Extendicare Starwood on Starwood Road in Nepean have contracted COVID-19 since an outbreak started there on Sept. 25. Four residents have died from the illness.

Nearly half of the 132 new cases reported in Ottawa on Sunday are tied to the nursing home, OPH told CBC.

"Given the circumstances in this setting, there has been extensive testing of residents and staff, for which the results were received and reported over the weekend," it said.

On Friday, Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care announced The Ottawa Hospital would be providing "enhanced support" to the home for the next 90 days.

This is the first outbreak at the home that has affected residents. Data provided by OPH shows five staff members contracted the illness in the spring during the first wave of the pandemic, but no residents were infected at that time.